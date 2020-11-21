SUNBURY — The Sunbury Redevelopment Authority will reschedule two public sales after the group decided to be safe during COVID-19.
Solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum Kula said the decision was made after the authority continued to watch the numbers of COVID-19 cases grow.
She said she was unsure of the exact date for the sales that were supposed to take place tomorrow.
She said 537- 539 Reagan St. and 630 Susquehanna Ave., will still be on the market and a new date will be announced.
No decision on the second sale slated for the Dec. 5 sale has been made.
All properties are sold as-is and the buyer will be required to put a 10 percent deposit down, Apfelbaum said.
For more information, visit www.sunburyredevelopment.org.