HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced eight videoconference/telephonic hearings in August to gather public input on rate increases proposed by the Pennsylvania-American Water Company (PAWC) and PAWC’s Wastewater Division (PAWC-WD) – for water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people in 37 counties across Pennsylvania.
The hearings will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 18, Aug. 25, Aug. 26, Aug. 27. Administrative Law Judge Conrad A. Johnson will preside over the hearings.
All public input hearings will be conducted using the WebEx video conferencing platform. Persons wishing to testify during the public input hearings must register by the applicable registration deadline listed below using one of the following procedures: Contact the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) at its toll-free number, 1-800-684-6560, to register by 4.pm. on the applicable registration deadline listed below.
On June 12, 2020, the Commission voted 4-0 to investigate PAWC’s requests for multi-year rate increases in its water and wastewater rates. Final decisions by the Commission are due by Jan. 28, 2021.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER