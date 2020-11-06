Bucknell University hosts the 15th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium today and Saturday, an online-only event open to the general public.
This year’s symposium explores watersheds, ecosystems and sustainability, and is hosted by the Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment. A full schedule of presentations and addresses, plus Zoom links to watch and participate, is available at www.riversymposium.scholar.bucknell.edu. It’s free to attend any or all sessions but pre-registration is required.
Cynthia Adams Dunn, environmental conservationist and current secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, deliver the keynote address at 7:30 tonight. Brenda Lee Seiglitz, partnership manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, speaks at noon Saturday.
Academics and environmental consultants, government agents and conservationists will discuss ongoing scientific research and innovative projects. They’ll also seek ideas to enhance the connectivity between the health of the river and the people living in its watersheds.
The symposium aims to take scientific information and knowledge and share it with a broader audience, said symposium chair Benjamin Hayes, director of Bucknell’s Watershed Sciences and Engineering program.
Hayes said there is interconnectivity between the health of the Susquehanna River and Valley communities.
“We monitor streams just like the physician monitors our hearts. We can quantify the metabolism of streams and connect that to the communities,” Hayes said.
Projects benefiting Valley communities are born out of the symposium.
A tree-planting project at the Montour Preserve resulting from the symposium led to the purchase and installation in 2009 of devices in the Susquehanna River measuring water quality.
Data continues to be collected from the network of devices on the North Branch near Danville and the West Branch near Milton, according to Sean Reese, program scientist, Watershed Sciences and Engineering at Bucknell.
Resulting information about water temperature and pH levels, for example, have been used for varied projects, research, peer-reviewed publications and course materials. Reese said the network is also part of the early warning system for the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.
“This data has been used across the scale,” Reese said. “From that one project, we get multiple benefits.”