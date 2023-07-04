LEWISBURG — What better way to beat the heat while supporting local, adoptable dogs than with a sprinkler, tennis balls, prizes and treats?
Haven to Home Canine Rescue (H2H) held its Second Annual Puppy Pool Pawty at Jackass Brewing Company on Sunday, attracting dozens of dogs and their humans and helping raise much needed funds to support their cause.
The event included a special “Puppy Brew,” (of which $1 from each pint sold went to H2H) a small pool filled with numbered tennis balls allowing dogs to pick a ball and win a prize, and charcuterie frisbees or “Barkuterie boards."
Doggie ice cream was also on the menu for the canines and there was a giant, inflatable fire hydrant sprinkler where the dogs could cool off from the high temperatures and humid air.
Marcie Benner, an H2H board member, said there were dozens of dogs with their families that showed up throughout the day, and deemed it a success.
Along for the day were several adoptable and available dogs currently up for adoption, including Smiley, a two-year old Chihuahua; Maybel, a one-year old pitbull; and Dustee, a “Heinz-57” or unknown mixed breed dog.
Benner noted that events like the Pool Pawty are important not just so the public can meet their adoptable dogs and to raise money, but also to hopefully draw potential volunteers.
“We are entirely volunteer-based,” she said. “We are always in need of all sorts of volunteers and especially fosters.”
Because H2H is foster-based and does not have a physical shelter, they’re always looking for people willing to consider taking in a pup or two temporarily, and, she said, it’s totally free for those volunteering to help.
“We pay for everything,” she said. “We pay for food, vetting, toys, anything you might need. We just need someone to commit to showing a dog love and structure and time to get to know their personality.”
Pam Rosado, of New Columbia, and her pups all enjoyed their visit to the Pool Pawty.
"I thought it was a wonderful event, and the pet-friendly venue was perfect,” said Rosado. "We brought two of our dogs, Lily and Winston (my "foster fail”), and they had a great time meeting other dogs and getting treats.”
Jamie and Robert Tegge have been fostering dogs for H2H for only a short time, but it didn’t take long for them to fall in love with the idea. Jamie said they decided to step up as fosters because they “recognized the power of pets and the positive influence they can have.”
With three senior dogs of their own, rotating in foster dogs (seven since they started in December), hasn’t been an issue.
“Because they’re senior dogs I think any dogs coming in knows they aren’t a threat,” said Robert. “So if we get a dog that is high strung, he will possibly feel safer here because he’s not going to feel threatened.”
Jamie said being a foster is “easy” because the H2H program is extremely supportive.
“If there are any issues at all, there are always people there to help,” she said. “They’ll give you everything you need - you just need to donate your time.”
The couple expressed the peace they feel after a foster finds its forever home.
“It gives you closure when you can see where they’re going,” said Jamie. “It brings such peace to know you are doing something good and helping people and dogs.”
As for their part, Jackass Brewing Company co-owner Skip Kratzer said he thought the turnout was “fantastic.”
“There were many happy people and lots of wagging tails,” said Kratzer. “Most people and their furry friends refused to be frightened by potential storms.”
Kratzer said the business is happy to support nonprofits in the area “because it makes for a stronger community.”
Pet owners can bring their canine buddy along to Jackass Brewing Company anytime, as the patio is dog friendly and all friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.
Jackass Brewing Company, owned by Kratzer and Larry Winans, broke ground in May of 2019 with a mission to bring good food, great beer and a love of community back to Lewisburg. Jackass Brewing Company is located at 2268 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. For more information, check out their website at www.jackassbrewingcompany.com or find them on Facebook.
For more information on H2H, making a donation, becoming a volunteer, a foster or in finding out more about their available and adoptable dogs, visit their website at www.haventohome.org.
The next fundraiser for H2H is Dueling Pianos, featuring The Flying Ivories, at Whispering Oaks Vineyard on Aug. 27. Tickets are $20.