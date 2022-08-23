LEWISBURG — All candidates whose names appear on the ballot are automatically included in the Union County Voter's Guide for the General Election on Nov. 8, according to Kandy Dunvan, president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA).
Write-in candidates will be considered for inclusion in the Voter's Guide if they meet the legal qualifications for the office, formally announce their candidacy at least 60 days prior to the election, and meet two or more of the following qualifications: has a campaign organization or a funding base, thus showing significant voter support; addresses a variety of issues pertinent to the office being sought; represents a third or minor party; or has been endorsed by a major party.
Declared write-in candidates must provide written documentation that they meet the above criteria.
Write-in candidates must notify the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area of their interest in being included in the Fall Voters Guide by Sept. 9, 2022. Candidates may call at 570-524-4439 or email lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com.
Candidates who do not notify LWVLA at least 60 days before the election will not be included in the printed Voters Guide. However, candidates who contact them at least 2 weeks before the election and meet the other criteria, can be included on vote411.org.