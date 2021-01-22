SELINSGROVE — Roger Mark arrived at a free drive-thru and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing clinic on Friday to be tested.
Mark, of Montandon, said his pregnant daughter tested positive recently and he wanted to be sure he wasn’t positive. The clinic is set up at the former recreational building at the State School located at 145 Meadow Circle, Selinsgrove, and is one of several temporary testing sites in the state this week. The others are in Adams, Carbon, McKean and Washington counties.
“I very much appreciate them being here,” said Mark.
It was the first time he’s been tested. He said the swabs tickled.
Nathan Harding, the team lead at the testing site, said the clinic opened on Wednesday and will continue until Sunday. This particular testing site has seen a lower number of patients compared to other sites, averaging between 40 and 60 per day.
“It’s been fine, it’s been slower than some of our other sites, and we’ve been able to get people through quickly,” said Harding. “It’s hard to explain these things. We’ve had counties with similar populations with much higher numbers.”
Anyone is welcome to get a test. They must have a photo ID or social security number. A patient pulls up outside, fills out paperwork, their information is entered into the computer, and they are then directed to the testing location and are done usually in fewer than 10 minutes, said Harding.
“It’s pretty simple,” he said. “We’re doing nasal swabs. It’s the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which is more accurate than the rapid test.”
It is a free test, he said.
EMT Will Coyle, who administers the tests, said patients have a whole litany of reasons for being tested: They were exposed, their employers want it done, a family member wanted it done, they’re curious, and they’re exhibiting symptoms.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The state said up to 450 can be tested a day. The tests will be provided to anyone aged 3 and older for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Results are expected to be available within two to seven days.