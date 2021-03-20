Union County’s 2021 primary election ballot will include many familiar names seeking re-election and few contested races for Republican or Democrat party nominations.
Candidates who submitted nomination petitions have until Wednesday to withdraw from the municipal primary on May 18.
Other impending election-related dates include the May 3 deadline to register to vote before the primary, May 11 deadline to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot, and the deadline at 8 p.m. May 18 for a county’s Board of Elections to received voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots.
Along with local races outlined below there are three statewide judgeship races and three ballot questions relating to the termination or extension of disaster emergency declarations, disaster emergency declaration and management, and prohibition against denial or abridgment of equality of rights because of race or ethnicity.
The only contested countywide race is for a judgeship in the 17th Judicial District of the Court of Common Pleas. The court covers both Snyder and Union counties.
Middleburg District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg and Lewisburg attorney Brian L. Kerstetter, who is an assistant district attorney in Snyder County, each cross-filed as Democrat and Republican in the primary.
The candidates are vying for a 10-year term. The seat is currently held by President Judge Michael T. Hudock, who will retire at the end of this year after serving one term.
Should either candidate with both party nominations, they effectively win the position barring a successful write-in campaign in November’s general election.
Sheriff Ernest “Ernie” R. Ritter III, a Republican, returns to the ballot for another four-year term. There were no Democrat candidates filed as of Friday morning. Same goes for the coroner election with Republican Dominick T. Adamo seeking re-election.
Incumbent Diane O. Miller, a Republican, and Democrat Nick Fuller are the only candidates filed for either party for the position of prothonotary and clerk of courts. Miller took on the role full-time after winning a special election in 2019 to fill the final two years left on Linda Richards’ term. She had served 10 months in an “acting” capacity prior to the special election.
For township and borough races in Union County, there are just three contested races: Democrats Kendy Alvarez and David Alan Heayn, mayor, Lewisburg Borough, four-year term; Republicans Stanley L. Bingaman and Gary L. Ruhl, supervisor, Limestone Township, six-year term; Republicans Karen M. Troutman and Jennifer Balatincz, inspector of elections, four-year term, Lewis Township.
Longtime mayor of Lewisburg, Judy Wagner, did not file to seek re-election. Neither did one-term supervisor Matt Schumacher of East Buffalo Township, where Democrat Katie Evans and Republican Mike Glazer are the lone candidates for their respective parties to fill that position.
Lewisburg Borough is light on candidates for its four impending openings on borough council. Democrat Bina Bilenky Trahan filed in Ward 1, Heayn filed for re-election in Ward 3, and no candidate from either party filed in Wards 2 and 4. Current council members Michael Brody, Ward 1, Susan Yohn, Ward 2, and George Botelho, Ward 4, did not file to join the ballot.
The Lewisburg Area School Board race is contested. Four positions are up and all four incumbents seek re-election: Mary K. Brouse, Lisa B. Clark, Mary Ann Sigler Stanton and John M. Rowe. All four cross-filed, meaning they’ll appear on the Republican and Democrat ballots. Challengers Kristin E. Kraus and Heather Haynos also cross-filed while Jaime Lyons filed only for the Democrat ballot.
For the Mifflinburg Area School Board, incumbent Wendy Hulsizer-McClintock cross-filed for re-election in Region 1. Thomas L. Eberhart, an incumbent, filed only for the Republican ballot in Region 2. No candidates from either party filed in Region 3 where there are two openings for candidates from Hartleton and Hartley and Lewis townships.
Others seeking office: Buffalo Township, supervisor, Joseph Wise, Republican; West Buffalo Township, supervisor, Fred W. Hoffman Jr., Republican; West Buffalo Township, supervisor, two-year unexpired term, Eric N. Wagner, Republican; Gregg Township, supervisor, Arthur W. Masser, Republican; Hartley Township, supervisor, Bradley L. Wagner, Republican; Kelly Township, supervisor, David S. Hassenplug, Republican; Lewis Township, supervisor, Matthew R. Dersham, Republican; Union Township, supervisor, Dan Greak, Democrat, Billy Allred, Republican; White Deer Township, supervisor, Carroll W. Diefenbach, Republican; Hartleton Borough, mayor, Thomas H. Purves, Republican, borough council (four openings), Joseph L. Richard Jr., Republican; Mifflinburg Borough, mayor, David Cooney, Republican, borough council east ward (two openings), Bradley M. Sauers and Ellie K. Kreisher, Republican, borough council west ward, Beverly L. Hackenberg, Republican; New Berlin Borough, mayor, Nancy Showers, Democrat; borough council (four openings), Bonnie Hamilton and David Farmer, Democrat, Julianne W. Finkbiner, Republican; Milton Area School Board, Region 3, Kevin R. Fry, Democrat, Joshua A. Hunt and Kevin R. Fry (cross-filed), Republican; Warrior Run School Board (two openings), Region 1, Jennifer Meule and Gail Foreman, Republican.