YORK— Rabbittransit on Wednesday announced that all riders must wear a mask, bandana, or scrarf to cover their mouth or nose in accordance with the safety recommendation made by Gov. Tom Wolf for all Pennsylvanians.
Since the announcement of needing to wear a mask, rabbittransit has received several donations of cloth masks from outside community organizations for riders in need of a face covering to help limit their exposure to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
If you are a rider and are in need of a mask to assist in completing your transportation, please call the Rabittransit customer service care center at 1-800-632-9063 or email info@rabbittransit.org.