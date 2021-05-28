YORK — rabbittransit will not operate any paratransit service, rabbitEXPRESS service or fixed route service on Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time on Tuesday.
For more information, call its Customer Care Center at 717-846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org. rabbittransit, a regional public transportation provider, offers a variety of transportation services to the residents of York, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Franklin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder and Union counties.