Radio station Hanna 92.3, 106 and 97.5 will hold its second annual Franksgiving to feed families in the community. This five-day radiothon will take place at the Susquehanna Valley Mall starting Monday.
Hanna Morning Show host Frank Lewis will be at the mall throughout the week encouraging the public to pitch in and to help restock food pantry shelves with the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency.
Hanna 92.3, 106 and 97.5 serves Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties. Hanna Radio is independently owned and operated by 7 Mountains Media.