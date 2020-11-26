WILLIAMSPORT — A regional radio station is going to broadcast a special radiothon from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 to benefit the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
The KISS for Kids Holiday radiothon on KISS 102.7 will feature children and their families’ stories of how the hospital and pediatric services have impacted their lives.
“During this challenging year, kids can’t wait for a cure, for a vaccine, for an economic boost or for a return to normal,” a Geisinger release read. “Tune in to bring home holiday cheer and hope to local kids and families.”
During the radiothon, hosts Gary Chrisman, Bob Hauer, Andi Kurzweg and Gail Blair will share stories from children in Central Pennsylvania and neighboring regions. They will also be broadcasting holiday music and encouraging listeners to become Miracle Makers.
Learn how to become a Miracle Maker by calling 1-877-322-KISS (5477) during the radiothon or visiting kiss1027fm.iheart.com/content/2020-11-19-kiss-for-kids-holiday-radiothon-2020/.
