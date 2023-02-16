SUNBURY — The 2023 RHC Mustang Raffle will be held again this year with all proceeds supporting the emergency response efforts of the Rescue Hose Company, Sunbury.
This year's prize is a brand new 2023 Mustang GT Premium Fastback coupe in shadow black with ebony interior and the California Special package, leather-trimmed interior with heated and cooled Miko suede seats with red stitching, 5.0 liter, 450 horsepower, V-8 engine and more.
There are 850 tickets available. Each ticket can be acquired with a $100 donation. Drawing will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave., Sunbury. Get tickets before midnight on June 30, and be entered in the early bird drawing for a cash prize of $500.
The Rescue Hose Company will pay the Federal Income Tax on behalf of the winner.
Winner does not have to be present and will be notified by telephone or certified mail. Go to www.RHCMustangRaffle.com for more information and to get your ticket.