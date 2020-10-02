LEWISBURG — Use of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail spiked in 2020 and Trail Authority board members ask pedestrians and bicyclists to use common courtesy when on the 9-mile trail connecting Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.
According to the Trail Authority, trail use rose 75 percent to date compared to 2019. Use is measured from repeated visual sightings and trailside automatic counters. The Authority attributes the spike to the coronavirus pandemic.
More users can lead to conflicts “if trail users are not courteous to one another,” a release from the Authority states. “To ensure that people have an enjoyable experience on the rail trail, the Trail Authority asks that everyone follow the official trail rules along with common trail etiquette.”
Those rules are that users stay to the right side of the trail and pass on the left. When approaching another user from behind, announce that you’re passing: “on your left.” Bicyclists are asked to use safe speed, slow down when approaching other users and yield to joggers and other pedestrians.
“All trail users should stop at roadway intersections and proceed with caution. Dogs should be kept on a leash 6-feet in length or shorter and people should clean up after their pets. Trash receptacles are located at each trailhead to discourage littering,” the Authority’s release states.
Find up-to-date information about the trail, events and conditions at www.unioncountytrails.org and the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail Facebook page.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO