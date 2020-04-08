LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail remains open to the public.
The current stay-at-home order from Gov. Tom Wolf allows for outdoor recreation with social distancing. Trail users are asked to uphold a minimum 6 feet of distance from others.
Restrooms at the trailhead parking lots are closed until further notice in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Authority asks that visitors carry out all trash to prevent litter as volunteers who help clean the trail may not be available at this time.
The Trail Authority canceled its April 19 board meeting and its annual meeting is postponed until 9 a.m. July 16. Meetings are held at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St.
Trail users are asked to report immediate trail maintenance needs or safety concerns via the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail Facebook page or by leaving a message at 570-524-3878.
Response to maintenance needs may take longer than normal. Local contractors that the Authority relies on may not be available.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO