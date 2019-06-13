UPDATE: The dates for this work have changed.
NORTHUMBERLAND — The North Shore Railroad Company will be rehabilitating the King Street crossing in July to correspond with the days the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled to close King Street and Priestley Ave as the next phase of the $14 million road reconstruction project.
The closures will take place after Pineknotter Days, from noon on July 19, until noon, July 22, said Loni Martz Briner, media manager for North Shore Railroad. Detours will be in place.
— RICK DANDES