By Rick Dandes
DANVILLE — Daylong rain showers ended just in time for a special Palm Sunday evening Easter movies event at the Point Township Drive-In, hosted by United Methodist churches in Danville, Northumberland, and Sunbury.
“Our cluster group of United Methodist Churches were thinking what could we do together?” said Pastor Joan Dodson.
“So I knew someone at the Drive-In and I knew they rented the theater out. So we decided to do this on Palm Sunday.”
The weather, she said, “has certainly cooperated tonight. I saw two rainbows driving here.
“I figure that was a good sign, even though it rained all day long.”
About 25 cars parked in front of the big screen, some filled with family members, others just there to celebrate Palm Sunday.
“I came with my two kids when I saw the clouds parting, and around six o’clock, it was even sunny in Sunbury,” said Maria Evans, of Sunbury. “This is the start of Easter Week and what a beautiful night it’s turned out to be.”
Palms were distributed by Pastor Ron Troup, of Faith United Methodist Church, Sunbury, and Pastor Dilip Abayasekara, of Catawissa Ave. United Methodist Church, as cars entered the Drive-In grounds.
The two movies scheduled to be shown on the big outdoor screen were “Veggie Tales: Easter Carol,” and the “Gospel of Luke.”
This is not the first event held by the United Methodist Church cluster at the Drive-In, Dodson said. “We held something at Christmas and showed a movie, ‘The Story of the Nativity.’ But this is the first time we’ve been here on Palm Sunday.”
Drive-In owner David Renn said, “We always try to do things to accommodate the community. We’ve done private events for churches, Boy Scout troops, high schools. Pastor Dodson got hold of us in the fall and they wanted to put on a presentation. This was at Christmas and everyone had a wonderful time. So they wanted to do something in the spring.”
People want to be outside, Renn said. “People want to enjoy themselves. It’s been a tough year for everybody, all ages. But especially the kids.
Masks and social distancing were required Sunday night for anyone not inside a car.