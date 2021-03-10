Cars lined up early for the 2021 Raise The Region kickoff event Wednesday evening at Blaise Alexander Chevrolet in Muncy to cast their vote for their favorite nonprofit.
“Last year we were very much impacted by the pandemic,” said First Community Foundation Partnership of PA President and CEO Jennifer Wilson. “But that being said, we work with lots of philanthropists who feel really strongly about still making charitable donations so we’re hopeful that today will help lots of nonprofits throughout the region.
To help ensure everyone’s health and safety, the kickoff event was changed into a drive through event. Masked voters could pull up in their car into one of two open service lanes where a volunteer would then record their vote on a tablet to be tallied up later.
Sarah Duffy, of Sunbury, and her family made the trek to the event to cast their votes for K9 Hero Haven.
“They are in the process of putting a new kennel building up," Duffy said. "And so we’re up here trying to get some votes so we can get some more money to put into the kennel.
Along with donations that 272 participating nonprofits are trying to collect during the event, the Blaise Alexander dealership is donating 150,000 dollars to be split among the participating groups.
“Ever since my dad moved to town back in 1980 we’ve been big supporters of the community,” said Aubrey Alexander, Secretary-Treasurer for the Blaise Alexander group. “It’s kind of fun. Our business does well and we pass it on to everyone else.”
Those looking to donate can do so by going to www.raisetheregion.org thru 11:59 P.M. on Thursday March 11 and selecting one of the participating groups to make their contribution to.
