Rally Day event canceled Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago MONTANDON — Rally Day Weekend planned today and Sunday at the Montandon Baptist Church has been canceled. Tags Weekend Montandon Baptist Church Atv Rally Day Event Rally Day Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Zimmerman, James KEIM, Lawrence Jan 26, 1939 - Sep 23, 2021 Sudol, II, George REIMENSNYDER, James Feb 10, 1950 - Sep 20, 2021 SCHWALM, Noreen Jul 22, 1949 - Sep 23, 2021 BAKER, Randy Nov 27, 1954 - Sep 21, 2021 RUDY, Melanie Sep 20, 2021 WILSON, Dianne Apr 4, 1946 - Sep 14, 2021 REARICK, Kathleen May 20, 1942 - Sep 20, 2021 HOLTON, Isabelle Apr 5, 1948 - Sep 22, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints