ELYSBURG — Knoebel Lumber recently presented a $2,800 donation to Ralpho Township Public Library. The donation comes from proceeds from the Knoebel Lumber 5K held Oct. 5.
Carolyn Wolfe, Ralpho Township Public Library Board Member, accepted the donation on behalf of the library, which was presented by Knoebel Lumber Operations Manager, Justin Dietrich.
More than 245 runners participated in the 26th annual race, which is a moderately hilly 5K of mixed gravel and asphalt. This year's event included a brand new partnership with Geisinger for pre-race warm ups, stretching and cool down, as well as health and wellness information and interactive activities for the 5K’s youngest participants.
Ralpho Township Public Library was incorporated in 1973. Since then, the library has grown to serve over 5,000 users and is open to the public five days a week. Library offerings include fiction and non-fiction books, magazines, newspapers, wi-fi, photocopying and faxing, reading programs, various clubs and more.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER