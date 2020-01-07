By Eric Scicchitano
LEWISBURG — The victim in a child rape case told her attacker in Union County Court on Monday that she misses him and that she hates him.
The victim, now a teenager, read a statement about how David Hollenbach’s crime impacted her and her family. The statement came before President Judge Michael Hudock ordered the 76-year-old man to serve 11 to 22 years in prison. Hollenbach turns 77 years old Saturday.
“I hope you know that I really miss you and I hate you for what you did and I’m allowed to feel that way. So, good luck for however long you’re in jail for. Goodbye,” the victim said.
The sentence mandates Hollenbach to register with Megan’s Law sex offender registry for life.
Hollenbach, of Kelly Township, raped the victim at a home in Winfield between 2010 and 2012, according to arrest papers. He was 67 to 70 years old while the victim was 5 to 7 years old, arrest papers state.
Hollenbach pleaded guilty in October to one count of rape. State police arrested Hollenbach on June 25 and at the time, wrote in court documents that he’d confessed to twice raping the victim and sexually assaulting her on at least 10 other occasions.
State police began investigating the allegations May 22 after receiving a referral through the state’s ChildLine system. The accuser spoke with a forensic interviewer May 30 and identified Hollenbach as her alleged rapist, according to arrest papers.
Trooper Jessica Haschke and Trooper Adam Depauw charged Hollenbach with 24 counts. All but one was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
“The case really demonstrated an egregious breach of trust. Thankfully, the victim is working hard at recovering. By her statements made in court, it appears she’s doing better,” District Attorney Pete Johnson said.
During the sentencing hearing, the victim told Hollenbach that she dreamed about him three times. Twice in those dreams, she was scared and confused because Hollenbach left jail. In the third dream, they were together and she was never raped.
“Everything was perfect, but then I realized when I woke up from all those dreams, you’re still in jail. You still messed up and I want to forgive you but guess what, I’m not going to and I hope you stay in jail. I’m allowed to say that because you hurt me,” the victim said.