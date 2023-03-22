MIFFLINBURG — The R.B. Winter State Park Complex is inviting all volunteers past, present, and future to attend a volunteer appreciation potluck dinner on Friday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center.
Those attending will eat, discuss what is new for Pennsylvania Conservation volunteers, and how to make a difference. Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn about, and sign up for, park projects as well as upcoming special events and activities.
Attendees should bring a covered dish and family and friends to share in this event. RSVP before Thursday, April 13, by calling the park office at 570-966-1455 or emailing rbwintersp@pa.gov