SUNBURY — Reagan Street should be open to traffic starting Wednesday, according to Sunbury officials.
On Monday, City Councilman Jim Eister, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, state Sen. John Gordner, Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon as well as several others who walked the street, which has been closed for more than a year.
“We are very thankful for all the help we received from Rep. Culver and Sen. Gordner,” Eister said. “They are always here for us and have helped in every way we have asked.”
The project began last year after the city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass, Eister said.
The project replaced a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backed up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Eister said the next phase will begin once Reagan Street is complete. That project is the Susquehanna Avenue project.
That project consists of new stormwater lines and upgraded lines “where necessary,” Eister said.
The Reagan Street project also included a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project to install new curbing on corners and make them American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
“They (Culver and Gordner) have helped us with this project with funding from the beginning,” Eister said. “We are all thankful for all they have done.”
Gordner said he was happy to see the progress in Sunbury.
“This is another example of this city moving forward,” he said. “It’s a different section of the city each time but there is progress being made here.”
Culver agreed.
“People in Harrisburg are noticing what is going on here and are watching Sunbury,” she said.
Schiccatano said he was also happy to always help Sunbury when possible and thanked Derrick Backer for keeping the officials all on the same page.
“We work well with the officials and we are always open to help where we can,” he said. “I think the little guy gets forgotten about and I want to thank Derrick (Backer) for always keeping us up-to-date on things. He (Backer) stays in contact with Chief Clerk Nate Savidge and we are always aware of what is going on.”
Eister said Reagan Street should open Wednesday but weather could play a factor as line painting crews are expected to begin Tuesday.