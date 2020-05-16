Aimee Buehner pulls a face mask over her mouth. The Realtor’s hands are gloved and protective plastic is pulled over her shoes.
She guides one client at a time through a property listed for sale and must wait at least 30 minutes before walking through for another show. Whatever is touched along the way must be disinfected.
These are a few of the health and safety measures required of Realtors working in “yellow” counties under Pennsylvania’s color-coded reopening plan. The Wolf administration instituted the measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and its respiratory disease, COVID-19.
Buehner and others in the business are working within the rules but hoped Gov. Tom Wolf would add realty to his list of essential businesses. Doing so would ease restrictions throughout the state regardless of a county’s color code and allow the resumption of property sales in places where it’s largely been stalled.
“We could do a more fluid business across the state,” said Buehner, of the Bowen Agency, Sunbury, and president of the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors.
Wolf hasn’t taken that step. His press secretary, Lyndsay Kensinger, said Friday the governor would veto a measure passed the day before by the House and Senate that would make real estate an essential business.
Republican lawmakers like Rep. Garth Everett and Rep. David Rowe of the 84th and 85th Legislative Districts, respectively, anticipated the veto.
According to Everett, even if Wolf vetoed the bill, he said there was hope that by drawing attention to the issue Wolf would choose to relax restrictions on his own.
Rowe said Wolf did the same for the construction and car sales industries and had also partially eased initial restrictions on real estate.
“I’m expecting he will probably do something like that again,” Rowe said.
“Because that had such strong Democratic support,” Rowe continued about House Bill 2412, “I’m guessing the governor will provide new guidance to give cover to those representatives.”
Wolf moved Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties to the yellow phase on May 8. The four were among 24 counties to initially receive the designation. Another 13 counties moved to yellow on Friday.
Nicolette Wayand of TEU Real Estate, Lewisburg, said business picked up immediately. She had 20 showings and one closing through the first week under yellow.
Due to the stay-at-home order, she said there’s double the number of clients seeking housing in the typically busy spring market. However, she said inventory isn’t plentiful.
Though the Valley is yellow, Wayand noted how Columbia County and an important real estate market, Bloomsburg, remains in the governor’s “red” designation.
“I just don’t understand what the safety precaution is because we’re talking about housing. When you have grocery stores open because people need food and you have the beer shop open, how come housing isn’t one of the necessities?” Wayand asked.
Paige Uehling, of Mifflinburg, is a first-time homebuyer. She made an offer on her new home Thursday and said it was accepted.
Uehling chose to relocate to Central Pennsylvania in mid-March as the pandemic had already set in. She relied on online listings to view and research properties. She didn’t have her first walk-through until May 8.
Buehner guided Uehling through the process at a distance as best she could. Uehling was grateful for it and as a result, she said she felt well-informed even if she couldn’t tour a property in person until last week.
“It’s an incredibly new experience for me. It’s coupled with the entirely new experience for everyone right now living in the time of a pandemic,” Uehling said. “It definitely added more tension, some nerves.”
Buehner had 17 showings scheduled throughout the past week. Just one property had more than one walk-through. Low inventory has been a barrier for more than a year, Buehner said, and it’s only been exaggerated as a result of the pandemic.
The two-person limit for a showing plus restricted movement for people living in counties still under a stay-at-home order is among many complications that have stressed Realtors.
“We’re grateful that a portion of the market has opened up but something more cohesive and consistent would make it easier,” Buehner said.