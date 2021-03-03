LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority’s 6th Annual Gala is a virtual affair and tickets for the online Family Variety Show are on sale.
The show begins at 7 p.m. March 6 via Zoom. Single show-only tickets are $25 and meal options are no longer available.
The 2021 Virtual Gala Auction opens today. Items include vacations to Disney World and New York City along with local day trips, a weekend getaway, different classes at BVRA and more.
To purchase tickets or view and bid on auction items, visit www.bvrec.org and follow registration instructions. At the auction site, there’s a link to donate directly to the Authority to benefit the community swimming pool and gymnastics center.
The Family Variety Show showcases some of BVRA's own talent. Energy Gymnastics Competitive Team members, Ramsey Martial Arts Junior Blackbelt winners and demonstrations from community members are among some of the planned acts. Expect musical performances from local musicians. A demo will be given by several avid community members on skateboard and BMX bikes at St. Mary Street skateboard park. Mike Glazer, BVRA board member and former radio show host and reporter, will host the variety show.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO