DANVILLE — Visitors to Montour Preserve's Lake Chillisquaque may have another recreation option there this year.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) hopes to attact one or two concessionaires for non-motorized boat rentals at the lake. Boaters currently have to bring their own watercraft to the lake.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt floated the idea before the commission board at its meeting on Zoom Monday evening as another recreation option and as a way to raise revenue. Members agreed to seek proposals.
The board also agreed to Stoudt's proposal to begin fundraising to develop a paved pump track, rehabilitate the beginners dirt pump track and expand parking at Hopewell Park, where mountain bikers currently can ride trails. That plan is contingent on raising $220,000.
Stoudt told the board two firms contacted him about the boat rental service. He said the service is contingent upon approval by the Montour County Zoning Hearing Board.
"I also reached out to Talen for their input," Stoudt said.
Talen Energy owns the preserve just outside of Washingtonville and leases it to MARC.
Feb. 18 is the deadline for the proposals. Stoudt will present them to the MARC board at its Feb. 22 meeting, he said.
Stoudt hopes MARC also could collect an annual fee or percentage of the revenue from the concessionaire or concessionaires. They would use two if one could not do weekends and another could.
"We want this to appeal to visitors and provide revenue," he said. "We know this is not going to balance our budget."
Outgoing MARC Treasurer Tyler Dombroski reported the commission's 2020 budget finished $35,174 in the black. The budget included an income of $259,470, which includes revenue from the hotel tax, grants, donations and rental fees.
"This is the first year we didn’t have to go begging for money," Dombroski said.
"If not for the hotel tax, we would have been dead," Stoudt added.
The boat rentals would operate from May 1 to Oct. 31, according to MARC's specifications. The service could operate from dawn to dark, but concessionaires could set their own hours. The concessionaire may also offer for rent or sale fishing, boating and picnic supplies, the specifications state.
The operator will be allowed to rent any type of unpowered watercraft, such as sailboats, Jon boats, pedal boats, kayaks (single or tandem) canoes and stand-up paddleboards.
"It could be interesting to see how it all works out," board member Mike Mills said.
Pump it up
Stoudt estimated MARC would need $200,000 for engineering, permitting and construction of a paved pump track, rehabilitation of the dirt pump track and bicycle jumps and skills area, and expanded parking at Hopewell Park, across Route 11 from Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township.
He recommended MARC raise an additional $20,000 to keep in reserve for future site maintenance and improvements to the pump tracks, additional parking and permits. He said a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant is possible, but MARC would not see the money until next year.
The board approved the fundraising and to set up fund with Community Giving Foundation, formerly known as the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
Stoudt said he contacted the Montour County Conservation District and the Mahoning Township Zoning Office regarding the revised proposal.
He is confident there is sufficient demand for the project.