SELINSGROVE — Borough Council members on Tuesday approved $7,428 in funding for the Regional Engagement Center's summer camp and spring drop-in program.
The amount is significantly less than the $45,000 requested for the two programs by the nonprofit center's president, Kelly Feiler.
"That's what we can cover," said council member Scott Frost, who made the motion to reimburse the REC $7,211.42 for this year's summer camp and $216.86 for the 2023 spring drop-in program based on receipts provided by Feiler.
Many of the submitted receipts were for payroll, food and other operational costs, items that do not qualify for funding from the borough-administered Gelnett Trust Fund, he said.
Feiler listened to the meeting on Zoom but had no comment. She later posted on the REC's Facebook page that the spring drop-in program served 240 youth and said if anyone has an "issue" with only $216 of the $15,000 request being approved "be sure to let Bobbie Owens, Shane Hendricks and Scott Frost know. We rely on grant funding to keep our doors open to the community."
Feiler said the reduced funding will also jeopardize the summer camp program, which served 47 children. She had requested $30,000 for that program that cost about $83,000.
"We have received full funding in the past. Why the lack of concern for our youth today," she said in the online post.
Since 2018, the REC has received $272,885 in public funds from the Gelnett Trust. Also during those years, Feiler's father, Marvin Rudnitsky, served as borough council president and finance committee member. He resigned from the council in April amid controversy over the REC's request for public funding and repeated requests from other council members that the nonprofit organization provide clear information and make an effort to be self-sustainable.
"We followed the municipal guideline" which outlines what the borough can fund, said Owens, council vice president. Council is not permitted to cover payroll, food or utilities, she said, but did approve reimbursements for activities, including supplies and outings.
The finance committee — composed of Owens, Frost and Hendricks — met with borough Solicitor Robert Cravitz, borough Manager Lauren Martz and borough Treasurer Sheri Badman Friday to review the receipts Feiler provided to support her funding request.
"We covered every receipt that is allowed by the Gelnett Trust," said Frost. "We'd do that for any organization" requesting funds.
It was at council member Erik Viker's suggestion in August that the finance committee, with Cravitz's oversight, review the receipts and determine what items are reimbursable after months of dispute over the REC's public funding request due to what the council said was inconsistent and lacking financial information provided by Feiler.
"That's what they (the committee and Cravitz) determined were valid receipts," said Viker on why he approved Frost's motion.
Council President Richard Mease said he took his cue from Cravitz, who confirmed which receipts were appropriate for reimbursement.