A record-setting 50.7 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their home this long Independence Day weekend, according to AAA.
That’s an increase of 2.1 million over the number of travelers in 2022.
The 50.7 million projection also surpasses the previous July Fourth weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.
“Whether you’re traveling by car or flying to your destination over the Independence Holiday weekend, it’s going to be very important to pack your patience,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central.
“More and more Americans are making travel a priority, and in fact, this will be the highest projected holiday for air travel in 20 years,” Powell said.
This Independence Day weekend is expected to set a record for the number of Americans traveling by car.
AAA: Travel by car, bus
AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4 percent over 2022 and 4 percent higher than 2019. This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4, 2022. Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.
Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24 percent over last year. While more travelers are turning to these modes this year, the number is not expected to surpass 2019’s total of 3.54 million.
Airline flights
Travel has picked up steadily every year since bottoming out during the pandemic. For the past week, an average of 2.6 million people a day have been flying in the United States, about on par with pre-pandemic numbers from 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The number of air travelers could set a pandemic-era record over the holiday weekend. The FAA expects Thursday to be the busiest, with more than 52,500 total flights.
Air travel is also expected to set a record. AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2 percent over 2022 and 6.6 percent over 2019. The previous Fourth of July weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is 8.2 percent, the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.
INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects today to be the busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend, with average travel times up nearly 30 percent over normal.
Major metros like Boston, Seattle, and Washington, DC, are expected to see the worst traffic. INRIX recommends leaving in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest holiday congestion.
Weather outlook
Unlike other areas of the country that are experiencing triple digit temperatures, Valley residents can expect slightly higher than historical averages this time of year, in the low to mid-80s over the next four days, said a meteorologist on Thursday night.
“None of the days, from Saturday to Tuesday are going to be excessively hot,” said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist, AccuWeather, of State College. “We are not going to have any temperatures in the 90s. Also, none of the four days is going to be cool, although Sunday could be the coolest day with temperatures in the high 70s.”
Dombek said to expect some scattered showers on Sunday and Monday. The warmest day of the long weekend “might actually be July 4th.”
As for the smoke from the Canadian forest fires, Dombek said that by the weekend, there should be some relief. Even today, the air quality should start showing some improvement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.