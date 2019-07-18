COAL TOWNSHIP — An emergent community group aspiring to create a sober social club for those living in addiction recovery announced its first fundraising event.
Oasis Community Recovery Club will host the inaugural Fun Run for Recovery. The run/walk begins at 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Fairview Gun Club, 2147 State St., near the Shamokin Area Elementary School.
The goal is to raise awareness and funding towards securing a permanent location in the Shamokin area, according to a press release from the group.
“We need to show people in recovery that addiction isn’t bleak, that there is so much joy in life even without substances,” said founder Danielle Houtz. “We want to have a place where people can put recovery first without putting happiness on the back-burner.”
Participants, sponsors and donors all are sought for Fun Run for Recovery. For more information about the event or Oasis Community Recovery Club, find the club on Facebook by searching @oasisCRCshamokin or email oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO