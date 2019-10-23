LEWISBURG — Representatives on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority board at Wednesday night's meeting agreed that the 2020 fund drive should focus on outdoor recreation, programming at the park.
Board chair Sandra Cook suggested that such a focus would "give us flexibility to use funds where it might be necessary. It's a catch-all. For example, to fix a problem with the pool. Or to fund an outdoor program."
A good portion of the meeting was reserved for a line-by-line review discussion of a 2020 draft budget. After going over the estimated income streams, Cook said board members should take the time from now until the next meeting in November to scrutinize the line items.
She said a vote on the budget would be taken at the next meeting, Nov. 20. A few comments of note were: board member Char Gray saying, "the good news is that there is high growth in gymnastics programming."
Programming is a key revenue stream for BVRA. The meeting was also the last for Cook, who said, "I'm not going anywhere. I'm still a member of the community. And I'll help out if I can if needed. Just not to the extent that I put time in now."