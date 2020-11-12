LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority will host its Turkey Trot 2020 on Nov. 21.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on the patio of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive. The race, which starts at 10 a.m., is a 5K and will be an out-and-back run on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
Members of the William Cameron Engine Co. will direct traffic. Cost is $20 for residents of Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township; $25 for all others. Long-sleeve race T-shirts will be for sale. To register, visit www.bvrec.org or call 570-524-1774.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO