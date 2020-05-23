More recycling centers are starting to re-open in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties, according to Lauren Strausser, the county recycling coordinator for Lycoming County.
The following Union County recycling drop-off sites have resumed normal operating hours: White Deer Township, Union Township, New Berlin Borough, East Buffalo Township, Kelly Township and Mifflinburg Borough.
West End Recycling will resume operations on May 30. Starting in June, West End Recycling will be open every second and fourth Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lewisburg Borough Recycling reopened Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the time being, Lewisburg Borough Recycling will eliminate their Saturday hours due to COVID-19 impacts.
Monroe Township, Spring Township and Franklin Township in Snyder County is also open. Milton Borough is open in Northumberland County and Lewis Township will open May 26, said Strausser.