The recycling drop-off point in Franklin Township in Snyder County is re-opening on Monday while the drop-off point in White Deer Township in Union County is opening for a special event over the next two days, according to Tom Gibson, the recycling coordinator for Snyder County, and Robert Huntington, the recycling coordinator for Union County.
The Snyder County location is 384 Greenhouse Road, Franklin Township, at the municipal shed near Engle’s Greenhouse. It will be open every other Monday and Wednesday dusk until dawn, said Gibson.
The drop-off points will store the recyclables until Lycoming County Resource Management Sevices can take the materials, they said.
The Union County location is at 2191 Creek Road, New Columbia, at the municipal headquarters. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, said Huntington.
He said he is working with other locations to re-open. Residents should regularly check with their municipalities for updates.