The American Red Cross still has a need to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need.
The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year, the pandemic adds another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month, according to spokesperson Lisa Landis.
As a thank-you for donating, those who come to give in February will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Donations help people like Leslie Johnson. In 2005, a farming accident left Johnson with broken bones and massive bleeding. In the first 24 hours after the accident, she received 10 units of blood and platelets. Additional transfusions and surgeries followed, according to the American Red Cross.
Johnson’s high school-age daughter, Emily, hosted a blood drive last semester because she recognizes the role of blood in helping save her mom’s life.
“If blood had not been available when she needed it, she might not be here today," said Emily Johnson. "I might not have had my mom growing up. It’s my honor to be able to promote blood donation and help pay it forward to others in need.”
As Leslie Johnson faces additional surgeries to address ongoing injuries from the accident, she may need more blood transfusions.
Martha Marks, the manager of Geisinger Blood Bank, said the need is for blood donations and convalescent plasma donations.
"With the dedication of our community to donations, Geisinger has been able to maintain adequate inventory thus far," said Marks. "We would like to express our gratitude to the community for their continuous support."
The community is urged to continue supporting the donation drives. Geisinger has one planned for Feb. 8 at the Geisinger Medical Center, Henry Hood Research Center Multi-Purpose Room 3, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville; and for Feb. 25 at Geisinger Justin Drive 1, 32 Justin Drive, Conference Room 1 and 2, Danville. Montour County is scheduled for a donation site from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Schedule to donate at a Geisinger facility here: https://donor.giveapint.org/donor/schedules/zip
Convalescent Plasma is conducted on-site at the supplier. Schedule to donate here: https://www.giveapint.org/covid-plasma.