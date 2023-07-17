SELINSGROVE — Amid a protracted application for $60,000 in Gelnett Trust funds to run two youth programs, the Regional Engagement Center (REC) board is pursuing a $2 million state grant to develop an intergenerational community project in Snyder County.
REC board Chairman Marvin Rudnitsky said Monday that the board is interested in purchasing a 10-acre lot along 18th Street across from the intermediate school to develop senior housing and youth programs.
"Oh, absolutely that is being explored," he said of his plans to put together a proposal this week.
The property owner could not be reached for comment Monday.
The REC board was awarded the $2 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant early last year based on its proposal to purchase the Selinsgrove Inn at 214 N. Market St. in Selinsgrove and develop an intergenerational community center.
When the inn was later sold to a Bucks County couple who has chosen to continue to run it as a hotel, the REC board turned its sights to the 18th Street property in Penn Township where a State College real estate group planned to develop an 84-bed assisted living facility.
Those plans fell through, said Rudnitsky, but the REC board remains interested in the property and his daughter, REC President Kelly Feiler, has received another six-month extension for the RACP grant.
The decision to continue to seek the RACP grant was addressed by Brian Murren, a Camp Hill attorney hired by the REC to assist in its ongoing request for $60,000 in public funds through the Selinsgrove borough-administered Gelnett Trust to support a youth summer camp and student drop-in program at the 8th Street center in Selinsgrove.
Borough officials have been frustrated by what they say is a lack of clear and consistent financial information provided by the REC for the Gelnett funds.
In response to one of numerous questions from the borough council regarding the application for funds, Murren said last week that a recent $250,000 anonymous donation to the REC is still unallocated but "may be used as a part of the match requirement" for the RACP.
Rudnitsky said there has been no discussion by the REC board of using the donation as a match and he isn't certain of the status of a $1.5 million U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant for the project that received support from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, but conceded that the intergenerational community project is still alive.
If so, said Selinsgrove council member Bobbie Owens, the municipality will not be involved.
"If they're pursuing the RACP grant for property outside the borough we wouldn't be involved in the discussion," she said. "They'd have to find another grantee for the project."
Regarding the REC board's decision to hire legal representation to assist in its application to the borough for $60,000 in Gelnett funds, Rudnitsky said it started with a comment from council member Erik Viker.
At the end of a contentious public council meeting in June, Viker suggested the REC get their financial matters in order and hire an accountant.
"We took that as an indication (the council) wanted a professional to look at it," said Rudnitsky, former borough council president who resigned after 10 years in April due to ongoing disputes with the REC's application for public funds.
Clarifying that the REC "has all of their (financials) in line" and has been audited, Rudnitsky said the board decided to hire an attorney as an "impartial person" to review the council's questions, some of which Rudnitsky considers far-reaching.
Rudnitsky takes particular issue with what he considers the council's attempts to get the REC to disclose the anonymous $250,000 donor, a claim that Owens said is not factual.
"We asked for certain documents. They can redact specific information," she said.
The REC board has not discussed how they will proceed if the $60,000 isn't released by the borough but Rudnitsky said the REC is in the process of reorganizing after cutting one full-time position and now employs two full-time and one part-time employee.