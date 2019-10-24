LEWISBURG — William Cameron Engine Company and the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) board on Thursday formally ratified terms for the financial oversight the board has over the fire company.
The CSFES board presently consists of appointed elected officials from Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo and Kelly townships.
Each municipality appoints a single member to the board to oversee the use of municipal contributions made to CSFES — a regional entity which, for now, consists of William Cameron alone. Independent operational control remains with member companies.
Municipalities are expected to contribute roughly 23 percent toward the fire company’s $1.7 million budget in 2020. The remaining 77 percent consists of company revenue and fundraising.
William Cameron is the Valley’s only emergency services entity with a paid staff for medical, fire and rescue calls. The company also incorporates a roster of volunteer responders.
CSFES looked at one point to include five municipalities.
Buffalo Township moved this month to withdraw as a full member, according to attorney Pete Matson, who serves as solicitor for Buffalo, East Buffalo and Kelly townships as well as CSFES. West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County opted out of full membership as CSFES was established in 2017.
However, both municipalities are expected to be courted for subscription-based coverage beginning in 2020.
“Buffalo Township is withdrawing from CSFES,” Supervisor Dan Dietrich, who had sat on the CSFES board, said by text message Thursday. He was not at the board meeting.
“At this point, we are exploring our options. No decision have been made yet about any changes,” Dietrich said when asked about primary response coverage for the township.
The township currently contracts primary service with William Cameron for areas east of Hoffa Mill Road and with Mifflinburg, White Deer and New Berlin fire companies for other points in the township.
Buffalo Township’s exit will increase the approximate $27 per capita rate the CSFES members pay based on current population figures, board members said during Thursday’s meeting. Matt Schumacher, representing East Buffalo Township, said Buffalo Township still intends to contribute $10,000 next year.
The financial services agreement ratified Thursday includes the method by which William Cameron would market its services to other municipalities or emergency service departments on a subscription basis. It also spells out terms for municipalities seeking to join as a full member.
Full members pay a set rate. Municipalities subscribing for service would pay a fee per incident based on frequency and ensuing response, including medical calls for ambulance service. They wouldn’t have a role on the CSFES board.
William Cameron also could add staff and assign them to fire and ambulance companies at a contracted rate, said Steve Bolinsky, a volunteer firefighter and board member of William Cameron.
“Right off the bat come Jan. 3, we’re going to have our shot at West Chillisquaque and Buffalo townships,” Schumacher said of negotiating subscription-based terms with each municipality.
“It seems to be in everybody’s best interests to get more fire companies involved,” Mike Derman, Lewisburg’s representative, said.
Bolinsky ensured CSFES board members that emergency services provided to full-time members would not be diminished. If a new municipality comes on as a full-time member or subscription services are purchased by a municipality or independent fire and ambulance company, staffing would be bolstered by new hires to accommodate the added liability, Bolinsky said.
“It’s important that these three entities come first,” Dave Hassenplug, board member and a Kelly Township supervisor, said of the current full-time members.
“We have zero intentions of even suggesting a deterioration or watering down of the services you’re getting,” Bolinsky said.
The intergovernmental agreements adopted separately by each member municipality when CSFES was created must be ratified to reflect the financial oversight role that the board is taking on. The agreements were originally adopted with the intent of the board having substantially more control. As it stands, William Cameron will largely retain its independence including keeping its name on the station, turnout gear and apparatus.
Matson asked that any comments or revisions from the individual municipal governments be returned by Nov. 21, the next CSFES board meeting, in order to have the IGA revised by the new year.
The board meets next month at 6 p.m. at the museum building across Fifth Street from the William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg. The December meeting will be at the same time on the 18th.