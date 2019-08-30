LEWISBURG — Members of a regional fire board in Union County are laboring over revisions to separate contracts that redefine the function of Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services and finalize the financial oversight of William Cameron Engine Company.
The concept of a regional fire department has been discussed and reviewed by municipal and fire company leaders since at least 2016. It led to the creation of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) but its actual function hasn’t begun.
Mike Derman, Lewisburg council member and board president of CSFES, said the matter could be settled perhaps as early as this fall.
“Certainly before the end of the year,” Derman said.
CSFES solicitor Pete Matson revised an intergovernmental agreement, Derman said, to be reviewed by member municipalities: Lewisburg, East Buffalo Township, Kelly Township and Buffalo Township. The revised agreement would cede operational oversight to the fire company alone. CSFES would act only as a financial oversight board for budgeting and purchasing, he said.
Steve Bolinsky, a volunteer and board member of WCEC, said “both sides are amenable” to altering the original function of CSFES and allowing WCEC to retain full operational control. He noted how long negotiations have continued but said it’s had no effect on the function of the fire and emergency medical services provided by WCEC’s paid staff and volunteers.
“In total, it’s been a long journey,” Bolinsky said. “There’s no negative impact to service levels, or our ability to be solvent. As an organization, we’re operationally sound.”
Derman said board members would first review and likely tinker with the revised agreement before returning it to the individual municipal governing bodies for consideration. Each municipality would have to vote in favor of the revisions for it to be binding.
The agreement is between municipalities only and wouldn’t need the approval of William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC), though negotiations with company leadership sparked the proposal itself.
A financial services agreement also is being negotiated and that is a direct contract between CSFES and WCEC. This measure would define the financial oversight CSFES and its member municipalities would have over WCEC and would need company leadership to sign off.
“We received the latest version a few weeks ago and since provided a response with some modifications we believe will be received by the municipalities. That has yet to be determined,” Bolinsky said.
Matt Schumacher, an East Buffalo Township supervisor and CSFES board member, said the response from WCEC will require an executive session of CSFES in early September to review the latest contract financial oversight proposal along with the separate revisions intergovernmental agreement.
Under the proposal from CSFES, according to Derman, the board would receive monthly reports, vote on the company’s proposed budget, and set the terms for spending approval.
For example, under the current proposal, Derman said a majority vote of the four-member board would be needed for annual spending increases below 5 percent. A unanimous decision would be necessary for increases from 5 to 10 percent and anything above that would need individual approval from the member municipalities, Derman said.
“We’re trying to make it more transparent to the municipalities,” Derman said.
Dan Dietrich, a Buffalo Township supervisor, and Elvin Stoltzfus, a Kelly Township supervisor, also are members of the CSFES board