LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission will split attorney fees in a shared defense against the lawsuit filed by Lewisburg Borough concerning police department funding.
Commission members split the vote Wednesday by a count of 3-2 to have the commission share an attorney.
Lewisburg filed suit Monday against the township and police commission. The borough seeks a judge to declare that the township’s unilateral change to its contribution rate violates the existing contract terms.
The borough asks that the township be bound to a 52-48 percent split and that the township reimburses the department an unspecified sum resulting from the change in 2017, previously estimated at approximately $40,000 annually.
The commission consists of appointed representatives by the municipalities at odds in the lawsuit — the township’s three members favored the move to share an attorney and split costs while the borough’s two members voted in opposition.
A vote by the same count reaffirmed action that was taken in May by the police commission — that municipalities can unilaterally request a specific amount of police coverage annually rather than be bound to a set percentage split as demanded by Lewisburg.
Township representatives Char Gray, Jack Malloy and Matt Schumacher voted in favor; Lewisburg’s Sue Mahon and Judy Wagner opposed.
Gray said the commission majority’s action is permitted by the intergovernmental cooperation agreement, or IGA, ratified by both municipalities in 2011 to create the department. She cited a section that says differences between the municipalities can be settled by the commission and, if no resolution can be had, a court of law.
The majority views the vote as such resolution, however, the borough’s lawsuit contends the commission isn’t “empowered to amend the IGA or to otherwise alter the allocation formula.”
The commission never entertained a vote itself to have the dispute settled in court, as allowed by the IGA.
Wagner sat on the committee that created the regional police department. When the IGA was written, she said the intent of the contract language was to allow the sale of police coverage to municipalities without their own departments that sought part-time coverage.
“It wasn’t the intent for a partner to use that language to determine how much they’d pay to this agency,” Wagner said.
“That would put this agency out of commission,” she added about potential large swings in allocation requests.
Gray and Schumacher shot down Wagner’s assertion that the township’s interpretation is a “loophole.”
“There’s nothing in the contract that references any allocation process for distribution of costs. The only allocation is the (Police Protection Unit) methodology,” Gray said.
Police coverage is budgeted through Police Protection Units (PPUs). A single unit is equivalent to 10 hours of coverage a week, or 520 hours over the course of a year. The department’s chief sets the available number of units annually based in part by available officer manpower.
The agreement includes the formula that defines a PPU. It also includes what the share and cost was in 2011, resulting in the 52-48 percent. The split was determined by the respective municipality’s “requested” police coverage multiplied by the cost per unit, the IGA shows.
East Buffalo Township’s stance is that the formula allows for requested coverage and not a pre-determined split. Township supervisors moved in 2017 and maintained in the two budget years since a request of half the available PPUs, preferring a 50-50 split.
Lewisburg’s council members view it as a violation of the agreement and maintained a 48 percent request themselves, accusing the township of creating a 2-percent shortfall and forcing the department to deplete its reserves.
The township supervisors challenge the assertion that a shortfall had been created.
When the two sides failed to reach an amendment to the IGA on how to apportion the PPUs — a resolution outstanding since late 2016 — Lewisburg filed suit.
Schumacher confirmed that East Buffalo Township would retain outside counsel to defend the lawsuit. Lewisburg already retained outside counsel of its own: attorney Brian Gabriel of Campbell Durrant Beatty Palombo & Miller, Pittsburgh.