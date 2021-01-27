LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission hosts a virtual public work session at 5 p.m. today to discuss feedback from a public policing forum held in October.
The public can register for the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcuuqrzgqG9RAuneW1C8uRFxJBkgmcZvh.
Commission members are anticipated to review the forum and resulting feedback shared with them. During the fall policing forum, topics included use of force policy, training requirements for officers, de-escalation and anti-bias measures. Results of a follow-up survey from those who participated were shared with commission members.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO