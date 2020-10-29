LEWISBURG — “COVID-19, U.S. Public Health and Governmental Response" is the topic of the November Educational Forum hosted online by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
Amy Wolaver, associate professor of economics at Bucknell University and director of the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy, is the featured speaker.
The forum is from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and is open to members and the general public. The Zoom meeting room opens at 11:30 a.m. An optional 30-minute participant discussion session will immediately follow the presentation. All participants must register in advance. To initiate registration, email lwvlaforum@gmail.com.
The registration deadline is Nov. 15. A custom link to the Zoom meeting and instructions will be emailed to each participant who registers in advance. An internet connection and a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with a camera and microphone are needed to successfully log onto the forum.