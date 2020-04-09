LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township announced prior registration is necessary to attend Monday’s virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
Instructions to register are available at www.ebtwp.org. Click on the link under News & Notices: “Supervisor Virtual Meeting.” A meeting agenda is available there, also. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Members of the public can submit questions and comments prior to the meeting by emailing Manager Stacey Kifolo at ebtmanager@ptd.net or by contacting any of the elected or appointed officers. Meeting attendees will also be able to submit questions and comments during the meeting through the webinar format.
Information for the Wednesday virtual meeting of the Planning Commission is also available at the township website.
