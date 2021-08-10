MILTON – Registration is now open for the annual Milton Harvest Festival 28-mile bike race set for Sept. 11.
The annual event, a project of the Milton Rotary Club, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The course winds throughout farmland east of the borough. Proceeds from the race go to support the harvest festival. The first 120 participants receive a T-shirt.
Registration costs $25 if registered online by Sept. 1 and $38 on race day.
Race-day registration will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Milton Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St. More information and a registration form is available at miltonharvestfestival.com/bikerace. Questions about registration, payment, or the race may be directed to Bonnie McDowell at 570-847-4834.