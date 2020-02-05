MIFFLINBURG — Food safety training on small farms is now required by at least one supervisor or responsible party, according to The Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule, which rolled out in various phases since 2016. The Produce Safety rule establishes science-based minimum standards for the safe growing, harvesting, packing, and holding of fruits and vegetables grown for human consumption.
The latest compliance date was Jan. 27, 2020, covering farms for which, on a rolling basis, the average annual monetary value of produce the farm sold during the previous three-year period is more than $25,000 but no more than $250,000 (very small businesses).
A food safety training course will be held on March 3, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Carriage Corner Restaurant, 257 E. Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Instruction time will be spent on the following modules: Introduction to Produce Safety; Worker Health, Hygiene and Training; Wildlife, Domesticated Animals and Land Use; Agricultural Water (Part 1: Production Water and Part 2: Postharvest Water); Post-harvest Handling and Sanitation; and How to Develop a Farm Food Safety Plan. After attending the entire course, participants will be eligible to receive a certificate from the Association of Food and Drug Officials verifying that they have completed the training.
To register, go to extension.psu.edu/fsma-grower-training or call 877-345-0691. The standard registration fee is $150 per person; a $25 discounted rate is available for Pennsylvania Grower Producers who meet grant criteria by agreeing to share their contact information with Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.