LEWISBURG — Registration is open for the Lewisburg Little League. No guarantees after Feb. 22.
Steven Bieber, league president, said the league will follow government guidelines but is preparing for a full season. Apply online at www.lewisburgll.org.
The cost is $55, down from 2020. Full refunds will be offered, minus a $3 processing fee, if the season is canceled. Range of options range from Tee-Ball to junior baseball/softball. Open to kids ages 5 to 15. For more information, visit www.lewisburgll.org or email lewisburglittleleague@gmail.com.