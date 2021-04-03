LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority opened registration for summer swim lessons. Week-long group and private lessons are available June 21 through Aug. 13 at the Lewisburg Community Pool on North 15th Street. All ages and levels are welcome.
For more information including pricing and available time slots, or to register, call 570-524-4774 or visit http://bvrec.org/lewisburg-community-pool/.
The website also contains information and purchase options for family and individual season passes along with private pool rentals.