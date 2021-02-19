Potential farmers, as well as small and part-time producers, are encouraged to attend the virtual "Starting and Improving Farms Conference," which will detail various aspects of agricultural production and help individuals in their farm journey. This conference will be held March 6, 8, 9, and 10, with various timed sessions that participants can choose to join.
For new and beginning farmers, participants will learn what is required to begin a farm business, discover what products Penn State Extension has that will assist with these decisions, and connect with educators and staff members who are available to help. For existing and diversifying farmers, participants will learn in-depth information to guide the diversification or expansion decision, discover avenues to expand research into a potential venture, and connect with educators and staff members who are available to help.
Registration is required to receive the links to access the conference webinars. Webinar recordings will be distributed to all registrants for convenient, on-demand viewing. Topics include marketing, financial management, land access, agritourism, agricultural alternatives, livestock production, crop production, soil science, poultry production, pest management, food safety and organic production. The cost to participate is $25. To learn more or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/starting-and-improving-farms-conference. Registration closes 11 a.m. March 6.