A petroleum analyst said Tuesday that the national average for a gallon of regular gas could drop to under $2 in two-to-three weeks.
Prices have been decreasing since Feb 23 in Pennsylvania because oil prices were already starting to drop, said Mac Allison, an analyst with GasBuddy, a Boston-based tech firm that collects data from gas stations around the county.
"If it wasn't for coronavirus," he said, "demand wouldn't have taken such a big blow and would not have set off a rift between oil producers. Coronavirus represents a large risk to oil demand — the more the virus spreads to developed countries, the lower demand will go."
Consumers will start to see sharp declining prices at the pump within the next few days, said Andrew Kleit, professor of energy and environmental economics, Penn State University. But he declined to speculate what the early price decrease will be.
"It usually takes a few days for the lower prices to start, Kleit said, "and about a week or so for the full effect."
The price, as of Tuesday afternoon, for West Texas Intermediate Crude (the measuring stick) was about $33 a barrel.
It is hard to say how long these low prices will last, Allison said.
Kleit sees the price of oil in a long-term decline because of increased production in the United States.
"My bet would be this price war will not last the duration of 2020," Allison said, "but indeed, it's making sizable waves for now, and motorists will be the big winners."
Meanwhile, Kleit said, "prices in the Marcellus Shale have been down because of an excess of production, and also because of a mild winter. We are now coming into spring, which is the low price period for natural gas. I would expect prices to remain low, with or without the coronavirus."
Kleit said the U.S. is now marginally an energy exporter, so there will be sectors negatively affected by this. Mostly the production of natural gas in Pennsylvania and in places like Texas and Louisiana there will be financial difficulties because of the lower prices of oil.
There have already been layoffs in the natural gas business, he said, "and I would expect that to continue."