SUNBURY — Sunbury City Councilman Ric Reichner will seek a third term in office.
Reichner, 72, a lifelong resident of Sunbury, said he wants one of the two seats up for election this year because he still has work to do.
"We have accomplished a lot over the last eight years and there is still much more to do," Reichner said.
"I promised people I would be a full-time councilman and I want to continue to work for the residents of the city."
Reichner was placed in charge of the city code office for eight years and he said with the help of his staff, the department was able to implement new software that helps code officers track rentals in the city.
Now Reichner, who is now in charge of the finance department, said he wants to see the structure at 337 Arch Street be transformed into the new police department building, work with the redevelopment authority and help bring business to the downtown.
"We are getting there on all aspects of these issues," he said. "We have work to do and I want to continue to be a part of that."
Treasurer Kevin Troup said he stands behind Reichner.
"Ric and I work well together and he has the city's best interest at heart," Troup said. "The city is moving forward and Ric has a lot to do with that."
Reichner, a Republican, retired as a caseworker for the state in the Northumberland County Assistance Office.