NORTHUMBERLAND — The next phase of Northumberland's Duke Street Reconstruction project begins today and it means no traffic will be permitted to come south on Route 147 into Sunbury beginning this morning.
The $14 million road project continues today after a brief hiatus for Pineknotter days. PennDOT spokesman David Thompson said the new routes are scheduled to last until "possibly September."
The next phase of the project will involve King Street, between the river bridge and Priestley Ave, Thompson said.
Southbound traffic will be detoured via Route 11 south to Shamokin Dam and Route 61 across the Veterans Memorial Bridge to Sunbury.
Travelers trying to get into Sunbury after coming South on Route 147 or Route 11 will be detoured through Shamokin Dam and then across the Veterans Memorial Bridge on the southern end of Sunbury.
King Street will be open to northbound traffic from the City of Sunbury, he said.
Route 147 (Duke Street), Route 11 (Water Street), and the railroad underpass on Route 11 are now open to unrestricted traffic. Queen Street is open at the intersection with Water Street.