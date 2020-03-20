Remote education begins for Bucknell students, faculty

Bucknell University students and faculty resumed the spring semester Thursday but classrooms remain empty as the campus closed in a social distancing measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The university’s shift to online learning was sudden but didn’t come without some preparation. Greater emphasis on the use of technology to enhance education on campus began at least five years ago, according to Param Bedi, vice president, library and information technology.
There was no need for major expenses to accommodate the shift, according to Bedi. The school's use of cloud networking, too, eased an admittedly heavy burden on information technology staff, he said.
The university did purchase additional software licensing and shipped to students a “handful” of headsets and about three laptops.
“We have everything we need to change to this remote instruction format,” Bedi said. “If everything was on campus,” he said, referring to the use of cloud computing, “I don’t think I’d have time to have this conversation. We’d be at max capacity.”
Remote learning not only puts distance between faculty and students, it separates them all from routine schedules
Eddy Ng, a management professor, was busy Thursday checking in by phone with his students. He made sure they got home OK and understood changes to courses.
“The transition from the hustle and bustle of college to being at home, mostly social distancing from each other has been tough. A few mentioned learning online is not the same. Also, some were bored as college was more than just attending lectures for them,” Ng said.
For at least the remainder of the current semester, professors will upload video lectures, reading materials, links and directions. Students and faculty communicate through messaging boards or in real-time with video conferencing offered by popular apps like Zoom.
Some courses incorporate live lectures but there are natural complications preventing widespread use, Bedi said. Not all students live in the same time zones let alone the same continents. There’s also the issue of access to high-speed internet.
“I’ve got people in all sorts of time zones,” said Margot Vigeant, a chemical engineering professor.
Continued professional development allowed Vigeant to adapt to remote learning. Her classes on thermodynamics already incorporated YouTube videos created by herself and students.
New media will be used by students to showcase what students learned rather than written lab reports. They won’t be able to create final prototypes for engineering projects, either, instead having to produce imagery and models of the prototype. The three-hour final exam is gone, too, replaced by video demonstrations showing students understand concepts taught.
“I think a lot of the students are disappointed not to be together. That said, students have been very engaged and have reached out to help each other and to help me,” Vigeant said.
Bedi expects the temporary transition will improve on-campus instruction. Faculty will take what works from this experience and apply it to the classroom, he said.
“I think that’s the silver lining in all of this. It’s going to really shift the residential model,” Bedi said.