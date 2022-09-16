SHAMOKIN DAM — Planned renovations at the Shamokin Dam Borough building will relocate the council chambers and police department.
Using $178,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the borough received, manager Ed Hovenstine said the council decided to renovate the building it has occupied since the mid-1980s.
A separate council chamber will be built behind the existing structure and the police department will be relocated to the lower level of the building with a separate entrance and a new garage.
“I believe it will be more secure,” said police Chief Timothy Bremigen who oversees the department of three full-time and one part-time officers and a part-time secretary.
In the new council chambers “there will be more room for the public and we’ll add new technology,” said Hovensite.
The borough manager and state Sen. John Gordner’s offices will be relocated on the main floor and a waiting area for the public will be added, said Hovenstine, who drew up the plans that include handicap-accessibility upgrades, new windows, flooring and paint.
The borough has hired SBA Architects, of Sunbury, to do the work which is expected to be put out to bid early next year. The final cost of the project is not known, Hovenstine said.